Princess Beatrice faces loyalty test amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Princess Beatrice has been struck in a difficult position as she has to take a side amid ongoing feud between her father, Prince Andrew, and uncle, King Charles.



According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Beatrice is in a unique position to play the role of a mediator between the brothers due to her close relationship with her father and her trusted status within the Royal family.

The feud between the “disgraced” Duke of York and the monarch when the latter asked Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge and move to a smaller space.

Recently, it has been revealed that Charles has also cut off his £1 million annual allowance, however, Andrew still refuses the 30-room estate.

Speaking with OK! Magazine regarding the matter, Bond said, “You have to feel for Beatrice. She must be so torn between loyalty to the Crown and loyalty to her father.”

“She could be an effective mediator, if one is needed. What we don’t know is quite how things actually stand between Charles and Andrew,” she added.

Bond continued: “Thus far, despite the obvious tensions over Royal Lodge, the brothers have shared family time together at Windsor and Sandringham.

"It will be interesting to see if he and Sarah are included in the Christmas gathering this year. If they are absent, it will tell us much about the state of their relationship.

"Perhaps Beatrice can persuade her dad that Frogmore Cottage is really rather lovely, and his life could be a whole lot easier if he moved there."