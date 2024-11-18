Can Prince Harry's family ties save him from US deportation?

Prince Harry has landed in trouble ever since Donald Trump’s election victory as it has sparked concerns about his US residency.



Experts have speculated that the Duke of Sussex could face deportation due to his past admission of drug use in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

However, in a conversation with GB News, a legal expert claimed that Trump might spare Harry as a favor to King Charles

Nile Gardiner, the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, said, "President Trump is someone who is firmly dedicated to ensuring the security of America's borders and the full enforcement of American immigration law.”

"With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the US public for scrutiny,” the expert added.

Gardiner continued: "So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next US administration.”

"The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful.

"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offence and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that."