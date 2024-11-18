David Walliams shares harrowing story of his teenage

David Williams has disclosed that he once attempted to take his own life during his university days.

In a recent interview with The Times, the comedian opened up about the depression he faced when he was young which led him to end his life.

"The weight of my depression had become unbearable. I'd known something was wrong from an early age — a feeling of unbearable loneliness I could never escape," he told the outlet.

The Britain's Got Talent judge went on to say, "Despair loomed over me that first Christmas back from university, and I couldn't live with it any more. Mum discovered me lying lifeless on my bed, having taken an overdose."

"It broke her heart. She cried for weeks. I am ashamed I was so selfish to put her through this, but her boundless love got me through," the writer added.

Previously in his 2012 autobiography Camp David, Walliams talked about his depression.

"Many people who suffer from depression confirm early morning is the worst time. At 4am you are totally alone," he wrote.

"There is no one to call. It was not just the terrible elemental sadness I felt, but fear. Fear of death, fear of life, fear of love, fear of everything," he added.