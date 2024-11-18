 
Geo News

Heidi Klum drops updates from visit to son's college

Heidi Klum keeps fans updated on family life as model visits son’s college

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Heidi Klum drops updates from visit to son’s college
Heidi Klum drops updates from visit to son’s college

Heidi Klum is making the most of her time with her son Henry upon a recent campus visit.

The supermodel, 51, has dropped recent moments from the campus, showing family time with 19-year-old Henry.

Videos and photos from the trip showed Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz and her younger kids, Johan, 17, and Lou, 15—whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal—reunited with Henry in his dorm room, playing games together and munching on sweet treats.

One candid video showed Klum getting a kiss on the cheek from Henry, as she grinned at the camera. In another, the three siblings could be seen walking down a dark street with Kaulitz, 35.

However, Klum's 20-year-old daughter, Leni, did not appear to be on the family trip.

The supermodel also included moments of the family enjoying burgers with waffle fries, tacos, and doughnuts. Klum and Kaulitz also snuggled up together in one of the snaps.

Klum also captured a chess game between her kids as well as the mother-son duo’s attempt to set up some Christmas decorations in his dorm room, showing a lit-up Santa Claus figure.

"Visiting Henry in college," the former Project Runway host captioned the post, adding, "Family time."

Previously in June, Klum shared footage from another one of Henry's academic achievements—his high school graduation. At the time, the AGT judge shared several sweet clips on Instagram of the ceremony and the celebrations afterwards.

The supermodel is mom to four kids; sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 17, and daughters Leni, 20, and Lou, 15.

Kate Middleton core inner circle adds solid Royal member video
Kate Middleton core inner circle adds solid Royal member
Josh Radnor dishes out his ‘nights' and ‘days' as a married man video
Josh Radnor dishes out his ‘nights' and ‘days' as a married man
HBO boss gets honest about key 'Harry Potter' series problem
HBO boss gets honest about key 'Harry Potter' series problem
David Walliams shares harrowing story of his teenage
David Walliams shares harrowing story of his teenage
Can Prince Harry's family ties save him from US deportation?
Can Prince Harry's family ties save him from US deportation?
Josh Radnor shares joys of marriage as a newlywed
Josh Radnor shares joys of marriage as a newlywed
King Charles blames ‘old age' as he gives up on beloved past time video
King Charles blames ‘old age' as he gives up on beloved past time
Jamie Foxx shares new Life philosophy after surviving medical complications
Jamie Foxx shares new Life philosophy after surviving medical complications