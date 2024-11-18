Heidi Klum drops updates from visit to son’s college

Heidi Klum is making the most of her time with her son Henry upon a recent campus visit.

The supermodel, 51, has dropped recent moments from the campus, showing family time with 19-year-old Henry.

Videos and photos from the trip showed Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz and her younger kids, Johan, 17, and Lou, 15—whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal—reunited with Henry in his dorm room, playing games together and munching on sweet treats.

One candid video showed Klum getting a kiss on the cheek from Henry, as she grinned at the camera. In another, the three siblings could be seen walking down a dark street with Kaulitz, 35.

However, Klum's 20-year-old daughter, Leni, did not appear to be on the family trip.

The supermodel also included moments of the family enjoying burgers with waffle fries, tacos, and doughnuts. Klum and Kaulitz also snuggled up together in one of the snaps.

Klum also captured a chess game between her kids as well as the mother-son duo’s attempt to set up some Christmas decorations in his dorm room, showing a lit-up Santa Claus figure.

"Visiting Henry in college," the former Project Runway host captioned the post, adding, "Family time."

Previously in June, Klum shared footage from another one of Henry's academic achievements—his high school graduation. At the time, the AGT judge shared several sweet clips on Instagram of the ceremony and the celebrations afterwards.

The supermodel is mom to four kids; sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 17, and daughters Leni, 20, and Lou, 15.