Angelina Jolie brings rarely-seen son Knox to Governors Awards 2024

Angelina Jolie shares 16-year-old son Knox with ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Angelina Jolie brought her rarely-seen son Knox, who she shares with Brat Pitt, as her date to celebrate the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood.

As reported by MailOnline, Jolie attended the star-studded event's red carpet, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Sunday.

The Maria actress donned a shimmering gold-and-silver sleeveless gown.

Jolie opted for an oversized diamond earrings with a matching necklace and newly lightened locks were swept into a chic bun.

The mother-of-six's 16-year-old son, on other hand, looked dashing in a tuxedo.

The duo attended the event without Jolie’s other children which includes 22-year-old Maddox,20-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh and Knox’s twin Vivienne.

The 49-year-old actress’ outing comes as she continues to promote her upcoming film Maria which is a biopic based on opera legend Maria Callas.

According to a synopsis, the forthcoming movie “follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye”.

Maria is set to have a limited theatrical release on November 27, 2024 before it debuts on Netflix on December 11. 

