Nicholas Hoult secretly married to Bryana Holly?

Nicholas Hoult seemingly confirmed his marriage with longtime girlfriend Bryana Holly.

The news was exclusively shared by E News! who interviewed the 34-year-old actor at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, November 17.

During his red carpet appearance, Hoult exclusively called the mother of his two children his "wife".

The actor, while sharing the American model’s reaction a scary scene in his horror starrer Nosferatu, recalled, "Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand.”

He added, "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense.'"

The About A Boy actor officially started dating the 31-year-old model in December 2016 and later welcomed two children: a 6-year-old-son Joaquin and another child born in 2022.

His recent exclusive interview comes less than a week after Hoult revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he lost 2022 Batman’s role to Robert Pattinson.

“I remember a week before we did the Batman test, I was driving in my car and I had the radio on and they were talking on the radio about how Rob was going to be the new Batman.”

“And I was like, ‘It’s not confirmed yet! I’m auditioning next weekend. I was like, give me a chance,’” he explained, sharing his disbelief.

“Yeah of course it’s an emotional blow,” said the actor before concluding the interview as he praised Pattinson, “And Rob is fantastic in that movie. That was the right decision."