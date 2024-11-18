Kate Middleton's true feelings about Lady Louise Windsor revealed

A royal insider has disclosed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s true feelings for Lady Louise Windsor, who turned 21 recently.

The source has revealed Kate Middleton’s views about Louise amid her close bond with Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The future king and queen view Lady Louise Windsor as a "real asset", the royal sources have claimed.

The Princess of Wales is said to be especially fond of Lady Louise, who is studying English literature at the University of St Andrews.

A family friend told The Mail: "She’s an absolutely delightful young woman and would be a real asset."

The insiders claimed that Kate has "enormous admiration" for Lady Louise Windsor mom Sophie's parenting skills.

The GB News reported it is an approach the future queen is trying to adopt with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Lady Louise Windsor has been disclosed days after she and Prince William wished her on 21th birthday.

They said, “Wishing Lady Louise a very Happy 21st Birthday.”