Jonathan Majors starts fresh months after domestic assault conviction

November 18, 2024
Jonathan Majors seemingly starts fresh, seven months after being convicted in domestic assault case.
As reported by MailOnline, the 34-year-old actor has gotten engaged to girlfriend Meagan Good.
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor revealed the news during the red carpet appearance at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 event at Nya Studios on Sunday.
Accompanied by is new fiancé, the actor donned gray suit for the event.
Meanwhile, Good, who showed off her sparkling engagement ring, opted to wear a flawless gold-glittering strapless gown.
The couple was first romantically linked in May 2023 and later made their event debut in March 2024 at the 7th annual African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon.
His engagement comes almost a year after Majors faced legal issues following an arrest for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
In December 2023, the Loki actor was taken to trial and then found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment after his ex-girlfriend, alleged him of domestic violence.
Majors was sentenced to one year of an "in person batterers" intervention program in Los Angeles in April 2024, as per PEOPLE.