Jonathan Majors starts fresh months after domestic assault conviction

Jonathan Majors seemingly starts fresh, seven months after being convicted in domestic assault case.

As reported by MailOnline, the 34-year-old actor has gotten engaged to girlfriend Meagan Good.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor revealed the news during the red carpet appearance at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 event at Nya Studios on Sunday.

Jonathan Majors was sued by ex-girlfriend for defamation and assault

Accompanied by is new fiancé, the actor donned gray suit for the event.

Meanwhile, Good, who showed off her sparkling engagement ring, opted to wear a flawless gold-glittering strapless gown.

The couple was first romantically linked in May 2023 and later made their event debut in March 2024 at the 7th annual African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon.

His engagement comes almost a year after Majors faced legal issues following an arrest for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In December 2023, the Loki actor was taken to trial and then found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment after his ex-girlfriend, alleged him of domestic violence.

Majors was sentenced to one year of an "in person batterers" intervention program in Los Angeles in April 2024, as per PEOPLE.