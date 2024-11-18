Katy Perry gets honest about her journey to self-love

Katy Perry doesn't care what people think about her.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the American singer, who turned 40 last month, revealed that she has learned to care less about what other people think as she gets older.

"I guess I did step into what I call a 'zero f**** 40,'" said Katy, who shares four-year-old daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom.

She further said, “A therapist told me one day, ‘No one can make you feel something about yourself that you already don’t feel about yourself.’

“So if someone says something about me that isn’t true, it doesn’t affect me because I know who I am now. I know myself better than ever,” the Dark Horse hitmaker continued.

“I care a lot about the things that are worth caring about but if someone’s not being kind or saying untrue things, then it doesn’t really matter,” Katy added.

Recently, Katy surprised her fans by announcing that her Lifetimes Tour will be visiting arenas across the UK in 2025.

"Top of the morning to ya babes, i've got really big news I'm bringing the Lifetimes Tour to the UK," the singer said in a clip posted on Instagram.