Prince Harry's desires for a ‘firm hand' by Meghan Markle exposed: ‘She drives him'

Meghan Markle’s ‘control’ over Prince Harry has just become a major topic of discussion for a person who was at Sandhurst with the prince.

According to a report by OK magazine that they said, “He loved being ordered about and told what to do,” at the time.

Not to mention, “He was quite good at being in the military and really liked it. He especially liked being told what to do.”

“He was a good guy actually. We all liked him. It was funny though — he did like to be the center of attention.

Not only that, “If he wasn’t getting enough he would do something ‘wacky’ to get it until all eyes were back on him,” they also admitted.

The same source also chimed in with their thoughts about how that’s translated since he got married and admitted, “Again, he liked a firm hand and he found Meghan. She’s clearly wearing the pants in the family and is the driving force so, really, she’s perfect for him.”

However they did add that, , “It’s sad he’s no longer talking to his family — but I can’t say I’m surprised,” before signing off though.

For those unversed Prince Harry is currently on a journey to mend fences according to the Daily Mail.

So much so that he’s been turning away from Hollywood and relying on former aides and old pals to make good on his reconciliation attempts with Prince William and King Charles.