Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams share 'feral screeching' over Grammy nomination

November 18, 2024

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams' collaborated track Us earned a Grammy nomination recently.

During her Eras Tour show in Toronto, Swift and Abrams shared a hilarious story of how they reacted to their Grammy nominations.

The Blank Space crooner took a moment to reflect on her journey with Abrams, who first joined the Eras Tour as an opening act a year ago.

"I think you’ll remember the genius brilliant young lady you saw earlier tonight, Gracie Abrams. So, storytime, Gracie was opening up for me a year ago on the Eras Tour," Swift told the crowd.

Swift added about the time they were writing the song together, "We had, like, eleventy-hundred Cosmos, went back to my house and just started writing a song."

"You can’t even imagine, like, the phone call between the two of us when the nominations came out and we saw that song was nominated. It was just screeching. It wasn’t even words, it was just feral screeching for the entire call," the 14-times Grammy winner recalled the moment.

