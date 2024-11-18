Bill Hader's daughter gives him reality check on his acting

Bill Hader is a well-known actor in Hollywood. But his acting chops did not impress his daughter, especially in It Chapter 2.



In a chat with Ted Danson on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, he said, "The only thing my kids have ever been interested in seeing [involving me] is, I was in It 2. "

The 46-year-old continued, "I was in the It movie and they've been to different sleepovers, and that's like a movie kids put on at sleepovers."

The Barry star, however, recalled his daughter's reaction, who was unimpressed by the sequel.

"So my kid did go, 'I saw you in It.' And I was like, 'Oh, what do you think?'" he recounted. "She was like, 'First movie was better.' I was like, 'Okay.'"

But the father-of-three said he was not bothered much by the criticism of his kids about his work.

"I like it that they don't — I'm their dad, that's the best," he added. "They don't really give a **** about it."