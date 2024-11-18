Sacha Baron Cohen recalls life threatening incident on 'Borat 2' set

Sacha Baron Cohen has recently shared a frightening incident from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm filming.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sacha revealed that he had a gun pulled on him and chased by an angry mob.

During a sequence at a gun rally in Washington, Sacha was performing a song called The Wuhan Flu when a member of Black Lives Matter recognized him and revealed his identity. Due to which the crowd began to storm on stage.

"There was a member of Black Lives Matter who went undercover into this crowd because there was a rivalry between these two groups and that person recognized me and went, ‘Oh! Sacha Baron Cohen. It’s Borat’ People started storming — or trying to storm — the stage," Sacha shared.

Sacha added further, "Eventually they did, and one of them pulled a gun, and I was lucky enough to have a security guard that grabbed the arm of the guy and whispered in his ear, ‘It’s not worth it, buddy. Which is apparently what you do when someone’s about to shoot you."

However, Saccha was then rushed to safety as he recalled, "The security guard said, ‘Let’s go! Go, go, go! Shut the door, let’s go!’ And I see the director Jason Woliner running and he’s being chased by some of these guys with guns."

"Jason jumps in, we close the doors, and we’re surrounded and I say to the security guard, I say, ‘The doors are closed, right? You’ve locked all the doors?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ At that point, one of the doors gets pulled open and they start trying to pull me out," he added.