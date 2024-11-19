Nicole Kidman discusses viral Tom Cruise divorce meme: 'the actual image'

Nicole Kidman just addressed her viral meme!

In a conversation with British GQ, the 57-year-old actress talked about an infamous and viral picture, back from 2001, that became one of the main pictures for the meme community.

The picture became much-memed around the time Kidman finalized her divorce from her then-husband, Tom Cruise.

For the unversed, in the meme, Kidman can be seen in a very cheery and rather triumphant mood walking down the street with arms raised in the air as if celebrating something.

When asked if it was fact that the picture was taken after the dissolution of her first marriage, the Paddington star, now married to country musician, Keith Urban, responded with a laugh, “That’s not true.”

Without naming the movie she addressed, Kidman further mentioned, “That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn’t real life. I know that image!”

Additionally, she also referenced a GIF that showed her clapping with just her palms at the 2017 Academy Awards, saying, “I’ve also seen the one where I’m clapping like that.”

“’Cause I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry. Ha! There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?” Kidman further mentioned.