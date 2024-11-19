Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs embrace 'NFL' loss as 'spark'

Patrick Mahomes just displayed sportsmanship!

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, where Travis Kelce serves as its tight end just suffered their very first game loss of this NFL season.

However, as per PEOPLE magazine, Mahomes, told a group of reporters that he would not be taking the loss to heart instead would use the same outcome as a motivational “spark.”

"It's a good football team, so there's nothing to hang your head [about]," the 29-year-old athlete said, adding, "We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end.”

Despite the loss, Mahomes seemed to remain optimistic with the overall performance with their team qualifying for the second-half of the season.

"I'm hoping that [losing] is a benefit. I'm not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game,” he added.

Patrick Mahomes further mentions, “I think it's going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me turning the ball over on the first drive. It's something you can't do in big games like this.”