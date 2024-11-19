 
Prince William gushes how Kate Middleton helps his ‘sense of humour'

Prince William lauded Kate Middleton’s sense of humour during the early days of their romance

November 19, 2024

Prince William once admitted Kate Middleton has a personality different than the girls he has met.

The Prince of Wales, during their interview with BBC, admitted that Kate has innate qualities that set her apart from other women.

William noted: "From my point of view, when I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her.”

He said: “She’s got a really naughty sense of humour, which really helps me because I’ve got a really dirty sense of humour so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh, and then things happened.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Kate’s, William revealed: "You know, over the years William has looked after me, he's treated me very well — as the loving boyfriend he is, he is very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times.”

