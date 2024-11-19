Ariana Grande has unexpected roadside encounter

Ariana Grande made a friend while waiting at a red light.

The Grammy-winning pop star, 31, took to Instagram Stories recently with a video of herself in the backseat of her car, which was waiting next to a fan parked at the same traffic signal.

The video took a surprising turn as the singer noticed the fan listening to her hit song Imagine, to which she turned to chat and even briefly sang along.

"What’s your name? Edwin, nice to meet you," the Wicked star can be heard saying in the clip, which has been making rounds on X after it was shared on social media ahead of its expiration.

"Oh my god, I adore you," replied the fan, who was in disbelief upon the interaction, "I can't believe... I'm this close to you!"

Grande captioned the video saying, she "made a friend" during the car ride, adding, "i couldn’t believe my ears !!!!!!"

"it was blasting. thank you edwin for making my day. im still crying," she added.

A video of the moment captured on Edwin's phone is also circulating on social media, which shows their jamming session on the wheels continuing even as they drove off.