Prince's sister Tyka Nelson's cause of death comes to light

The Minneapolis singer Tyka Nelson died on November 4 at age 64

November 19, 2024

Tyka Nelson's reason behind death has been revealed after an autopsy was completed on the singer's body recently.

Tyka—who was the younger and only full sibling of Prince—reportedly died of cardiac arrest as the primary cause of death and congestive heart failure as the secondary cause, per TMZ.

The Minnesota Department of Health released the autopsy results on Monday, which subsided any other suspicions behind her sudden death.

Tyka, 64, suffered from non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, which is defined as “a generic term which includes all causes of decreased heart function other than those caused by heart attacks or blockages in the arteries of the heart,” per the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Substance abuse also contributed to Tyka having a weakened heart, authorities said.

The singer shared six children—daughters Danielle Phillips, Crystal Phillips, Chelsea Phillips, and sons Rachard Phillips, Sir Montece Laeil and President—with husband Maurice Phillips.

On the professional front, Tyka released four albums during her music career, including 1988's Royal Blue, 1992's Yellow Moon, Red Sky, 2008's A Brand New Me and 2011's Hustler.

The singer had also begun working on a memoir "about me and my family,” but it was not finished at the time of the interview. "We’ve got a few more chapters," she added. 

