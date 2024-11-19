 
Cynthia Erivo bashes ‘awkward' questions related to private issues

Cynthia Erivo’s musical movie 'Wicked Part Two' is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025

November 19, 2024

Cynthia Erivo has slammed the annoying questions related to her claw nails that she adapted to represent her character, Elphaba, of musical movie Wicked.

On 18 November, Monday, in an interview with Armchair Expert podcast, Erivo candidly shared how she maintained personal hygiene with her talon nails.

At the time, the host, Dax Shepard, asked about the difficulties she faced while using the toilet with her talon nails.

As the Hollywood star was already prepared for the question, she responded. “I knew you would ask that question, no one’s afraid.”

Furthermore, she elaborated, “My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside, You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”

“Does the tissue go on the tip of the fingernails, or do you try to get the tissue,” the host continued his question.

The Colour Purple singer shared, “Pads of the fingers.”

Following this, Shepard went on to ask, “Great, great, great, now we’re getting somewhere, Then you’re just feeling the little tickle of the nails on the crack of your butt sometimes? And she denied by saying that she “uses tissue” so it is not a problem for her.

“I'm annoyed by it. I'm, like, 'Come on, guys,'” she added when she was asked if these questions annoy her.

“But I get it, but it's also, like, ‘I'm a functioning adult, and I've never walked around smelling like, you know,'” Erivo continued.

Meanwhile, the host clarified his intention behind the questions and said that people are amazed that Erivo is “so good, it begs the question, ‘How are you wiping your tush?’”

Before concluding, she said, “Here’s the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they’re wiping, And I’m like, ‘I mean, I’m here!’ I’m dressed.” 

