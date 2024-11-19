 
Meghan Markle's new direction revealed as Prince Harry takes center stage in Canada

Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen as Prince Harry attended Grey Cup in Canada

November 19, 2024

A Royal insider has spilt the real reason why Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen as her husband Prince Harry attended the Grey Cup in Vancouver over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked together to promote Harry’s Invictus Games, however, to promote the charity in Canada, the father-of-three travelled solo.

Meanwhile, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex spent time in Los Angeles, supporting entrepreneur Kadi Lee's haircare line launch for Highbrow Hippie.

Sharing the reason behind their solo appearances, an insider previously told Hello! Magazine, "Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell.”

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact,” they added.

