Netflix's Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae shares season 2 secrets

Netflix’s Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, or as he’s best known, player number 456 has just gotten candid about what fans can expect from his character in season 2 of the hit survival game.

He got candid about the entire thing in an interview with Tatler Asia.

During that interview the topic arose once Jung-jae was asked, “ Where do we find Hwang at the start of Squid Game: Season 2?”

The actor responded to this by saying, “First of all, I’m so thankful that director Hwang revived this character, and I was honoured to work on the series again.”

“That said, in Squid Game: Season 2, Hwang is alive and is back at his job as a police officer.”

For those unversed, “From his experiences in Squid Game: Season 1, he now knows the truth, but he can’t get any support from his captain and continues to struggle alone because he has no evidence.”

“In a way, this solo journey in his life is exhausting,: the actor noted.

:He’s faced with the mission of uncovering the truth, exposing gross injustices, searching for his brother, and saving people from a dangerous organisation.”

“I think each day over the last three years must have been lonely and difficult for him.”

“His journey in Squid Game: Season 2 is fraught with challenges and shaky situations through which he remains unshaken, and in portraying him, I focused on his unwavering gaze,” the actor also noted before signing off.