Kim Kardashian has a new addition to her Tesla collection?

Kim Kardashian is testing the abilities of some new Tesla products.

The SKIMS founder raised the curtains on a Tesla bot in a recent video posted to X.

"meet my new friend @Tesla," she captioned the video with a string of robot emojis.

In the clip, Kim, 44, made one-half of a hand heart and asked the Tesla bot, "Can you do this? I love you?" When the robot returned the gesture, she gasped, saying, "You know how to do that?"

In a separate clip shared to her Instagram Stories, The Kardashians star also taught the robot how to blow a kiss and won a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

"You're so cute!" she complimented the Tesla machine when it blew her a kiss. The robot can also be seen mimicking running, waving, and doing the "Raise the Roof" dance.

In later clips on her Instagram Stories, the American Horror Story actress also showed off a second Tesla robot in gold, as well as a gold Tesla Cybercab, which has yet to hit the market.

It remains unclear if any of the Tesla products are personal purchases or if Kardashian, who already owns a Tesla Cybertruck, was just given the opportunity to test them out.

Even Kim's youngest son, Psalm, owns a toy Cybertruck which his grandmother Kris Jenner gifted him on his fifth birthday earlier this year.

"Now you match mommy, huh?” the mother-of-four said in a video shared to her May 9 Instagram Stories.

The production of the Tesla Gen 2 humanoid robot, also known as Optimus, will be in full swing by 2026, per CEO Elon Musk.

However, Tesla may be using them internally as early as next year. Once available for purchase, Tesla bots may cost between $20,000 to $30,000.