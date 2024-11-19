 
Nicole Kidman reveals what 'Babygirl' director told her

Nicole Kidman dished rare message that 'Babygirl' director shared with her

November 19, 2024

Nicole Kidman recently weighed in on the concept behind Babygirl.

The 57-year-old actress recently sat down for a confessional with GQ Magazine to promote her upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl.

During this chat, the former wife of Tom Cruise explained the idea behind this movie and share that the flick’s director has written this movie as a letter to herself.

As per Nicole, Halina Reign told her, “I’m extremely confused and ashamed about my sexuality and about my body, and especially growing older, it’s not going away.”

She continued to share,"The movie is a letter saying, ‘Please try to be a little bit more at ease with the beast inside you."

She also addressed before concluding, "To look at yourself and not be grossed out.’”

The flick is slated to be released on 25th December 2024.

The synopsis of the movie reads as, "A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern."

The star includes many prominent names such as Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde.

