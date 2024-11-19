Prince William gives firm instructions to Kate Middleton amid Royal comeback

Kate Middleton left her fans stunned after she made a remarkable comeback after completing her preventative chemotherapy, attending two consecutive Remembrance Day services.



According to a new report, Prince William was proud of his wife, the Princess of Wales, over comeback to the Royal duties so soon after her health scare.

However, he is concerned about her physical as well as mental health because resuming duties also puts Kate back under constant scrutiny.

Hence, a source told Heat Magazine that William has given firm instructions to Kate, asking her to prioritize her health and well-being above all.

The insider said, “Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back.”

“She’s also anxious to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who’s also been poorly. It’s absolutely typical and predictable that this would happen because Kate knows no other way,” they added.

“William and others joke how she’s programmed to be everyone’s fairy godmother due to her ultra caring nature.

“But, for obvious reasons, he wants this to be put in perspective alongside her own recovery. He’s putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses.”