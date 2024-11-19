Barry Keoghan talks about sporting 'fake tattoos' for 'Bird' role

Barry Keoghan recently opened up the struggles of sporting “fake tattoos.”

During his conversation on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Keoghan shared that he had to sport fake tattoos all over his body for latest film Bird.

Admitting it to be the “hardest thing,” the actor said that it was challenging “staying out of the sun. Because it was in the summer, the sun [was] catching the tattoos and then leaving sun marks around you. So even when you took the scorpion off, you'd have a scorpion on your face, or the cross.”

He added that even at the gym “it'd be like a cross, and they'd be like, This f****** dude... you know what I mean?”

“This Satan sitting in the sauna going, 'Hey lads, fake tattoo. Sorry.' And like, there's no tattoo, it's just a white mark with a cross. You know, evil spirit,” Keoghan added.

Bird, which was released on November 9, stars Keoghan as Bug, the free spirited father of a curious 12 year old protagonist, played by Nykiya Adams.