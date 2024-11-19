Paul Mescal on 'Gladiator III': 'I hope to be in'

Ahead of the Gladiator II release, Paul Mescal will appear in the third instalment if ever made.



"I think so," he responded to one of the reporters' questions at the film premiere's afterparty in Los Angeles. "If there's going to be a Gladiator III, I hope I'm in it," he added.

In other news, Ridley Scott, director of Gladiator, pushed back on the claim of Denzel Washington, who played Macrinus, who said the filmmakers cut the scene of his same-gender kiss.

"No, that's ********, he said on the film's premiere in Hollywood. "They never did. They acted in the moment - it didn't happen."

“I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet,” adding, “I killed him about five minutes later. It’s ‘Gladiator.’ It’s the kiss of death," he further said.

Gladiator II will open in theatres on Nov. 22