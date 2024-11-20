 
Prince William shows ‘signs' he has a favourite child

Prince William has a soft corner for beloved daughter Princess Charlotte

November 20, 2024

Prince William has a special relationship with daughter, Princess Charlotte, whom he holds dear to his heart.

The Prince of Wales, who recently went to Cape Town for the Earthshot prize, was spotted wearing a special bracelet mad why his daughter.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie told OK!: “William will have known that the bracelet she made for him would draw a huge amount of attention - he wore it proudly and prominently. 

“It was an endearing sign of how close he is to his daughter. 

“I’m sure Charlotte will have watched her dad in South Africa with pride, especially after such a brutal year."

The royal expert said the father-daughter-duo have a close bond, and added: “I think daughters and dads tend to have a very special relationship – especially when there’s only one little girl in the family. 

“And this seems to be true for William. I’m sure he’s immensely proud of all three of his children, but there is perhaps a particular place in his heart for his sporty little Charlotte,” she noted.

