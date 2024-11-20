Barry Keoghan shares son Brando's major milestone

Barry Keoghan revealed that his son Brando has started to talk.

In a recent chat with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast the 32-year-old actor, gushed over his 2-year-old baby boy.

During the conversation the Eternals actor opened up about his "lovely" bond with Brando.

"I have a lovely relationship with my little boy. I'm getting to see him grow, and it gives me such love and hope," the proud dad gushed.

The Saltburn actor then revealed that his son has recently begun talking.

"He's started to talk now," Keoghan shared.

The Bring Them down actor jokingly said, "He can back chat!"

"But the puppy eyes, man. They look at you and you're like, 'Okay. Here's chocolate. I'll eat it with you,'" he continued.

While revealing Brando's favorite Disney movie, Keoghan noted that he "loves Cars."

"It's his thing," Keoghan added.

It is pertinent to mention that Keoghan welcomed his first child in August 2022 with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro