Jay Cutler takes major step in relationship with Samantha Robertson

Jana Kramer's ex and former NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler, is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Samantha Robertson.

According to People, the couple’s relationship became public in September 2023 on Instagram and Star Fox Guard's actress was recently spotted wearing an engagement ring at Yellowstone screening on November 7.

Previously, Cutler was married to Kristin Cavallari, with whom he tied the knot in 2013. The couple announced their divorce in 2020.

As for Robertson, she has two daughters, Sophia and River, from her previous marriage to actor Trace Ayala.

Cutler's engagement to Robertson comes amid his legal troubles as last month, he was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee, on charges of driving under the influence, possessing a handgun, and a failure to exercise due care.

Furthermore, authorities allege his vehicle rear-ended another, and officers detected alcohol on his breath, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Cutler refused a sobriety test, prompting a hospital blood draw under a search warrant. Two firearms, including a loaded pistol, were found in his car.

As per the outlet’s report, Cutler was released on $5,000 bond, with all charges classified as misdemeanors or civil offenses under Tennessee law. Despite these issues. The retired athlete and Super Mario Party actress are moving forward with their relationship.