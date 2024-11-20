Katie Holmes spotted in casual outing ahead of 'Our Town' performance

Katie Holmes was spotted arriving at New York City’s Barrymore Theatre on Tuesday ahead of her performance in the highly anticipated revival of Thomton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Our Town.

The 45-year-old actress stars as Mrs. Webb alongside Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory and Zoey Deutch in this updated production.

According to Daily Mail, Holmes, carrying a Starbucks cup and a bottle of water, appeared stage-ready in a baggy gray denim jacket layered over a burgundy wool sweater and black T-shirt.

Additionally, she completed the look with a burgundy silk maxi skirt and yellow stain ballet flats, while keeping her makeup minimal and her wavy brunette hair worn down with a red leather designer handbag completed her ensemble.

Moreover, Our Town, which officially opened in October following previews in September, features a diverse cast that includes Ephraim Sykes, Julie Halston, and Michelle Wilson while it is directed by Kenny Leon.

As per the publication, Holmes recently expressed excitement about the project, telling Playbill, “This isn’t a play about nostalgia. It’s about village life set against the stars, against humanity.”

In the production, Holmes portrays the mother of Zoey while Richard Thomas of The Waltons fame stars as Mr. Webb and the run continues through January 19.