Prince Harry chance at a US extension hanging by a single thread

Prince Harry has just been handed a critical warning about the future of his visa in the US.

A comment like this has been brought to light in response to the recent hiring of South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.

She will be taking on the role of head of Homeland Security in Trump’s US and thus, commentator Ephraim Hardcastle came forward with a hard-hitting statement in response.

According to Mr Hardcastle, “She takes no nonsense and no prisoners, having shot and killed her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer Cricket in a gravel pit because he was 'untrainable' and 'dangerous'.”

For those unversed with the rift that runs between the current president of the United States and the Sussexes, a few years ago in 2020, Meghan went as far as to brand him “divisive” and “misogynistic”, in her chat on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore.

Shortly after that issued a response, and according to Express UK, it read, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he’s going to need it.”

A few years later he also hit back against Meghan’s husband, the Duke once more by hinting that there is a chance at intervention on his visa “if he lied” about his drug admission.

Even with the Daily Express US he said, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”