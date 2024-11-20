 
Geo News

Lamar Odom reveals why he bought adult toy resembling ex Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom recently shared that he doesn't speak to his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian 'too much these days'

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Lamar Odom reveals why he bought adult toy resembling ex Khloe Kardashian
Lamar Odom reveals why he bought adult toy resembling ex Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has finally revealed the reason why he ordered a customized s** doll resembling his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

During an appearance on the podcast We're Out Of Time, the former NBA star insisted that he procured the doll for his "mental health."

“When you're really thinking about it, like: "A doll?"' said Lamar. “But then you think about mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just, you know, from the beginning of time.”

"A s** doll that looks like your wife is that mental health?" asked podcast host Richard Taite to the professional player.

He replied, “For me it would be. Yeah, I mean, it's sick but I think we're all a little off or a little weird, a little bit.”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the 45-year-old visited RealDoll, a company that makes realistic-looking adult toys, to order a s** doll with a face modeled on that of his ex-wife Khloe.

For those unversed, Lamar and Khloe officially ended their marriage in 2016.

Prince Harry's failure to register Meghan Markle's affections sparks sadness
Prince Harry's failure to register Meghan Markle's affections sparks sadness
Prince Andrew's daughters declare war on King Charles in bitter Royal feud
Prince Andrew's daughters declare war on King Charles in bitter Royal feud
AJ McLean reveals Liam Payne's drinking habits: ‘I've been there'
AJ McLean reveals Liam Payne's drinking habits: ‘I've been there'
Liam Payne's funeral to take place in UK today
Liam Payne's funeral to take place in UK today
Prince Harry chance at a US extension hanging by a single thread video
Prince Harry chance at a US extension hanging by a single thread
Rapper Saafir passes away at 54
Rapper Saafir passes away at 54
Oliver Hudson teases wife Erinn Bartlett on Men's Day
Oliver Hudson teases wife Erinn Bartlett on Men's Day
Julianne Hough delivers playful performance with 'Man in Finance' hit
Julianne Hough delivers playful performance with 'Man in Finance' hit