Lamar Odom reveals why he bought adult toy resembling ex Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has finally revealed the reason why he ordered a customized s** doll resembling his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

During an appearance on the podcast We're Out Of Time, the former NBA star insisted that he procured the doll for his "mental health."

“When you're really thinking about it, like: "A doll?"' said Lamar. “But then you think about mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just, you know, from the beginning of time.”

"A s** doll that looks like your wife is that mental health?" asked podcast host Richard Taite to the professional player.

He replied, “For me it would be. Yeah, I mean, it's sick but I think we're all a little off or a little weird, a little bit.”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the 45-year-old visited RealDoll, a company that makes realistic-looking adult toys, to order a s** doll with a face modeled on that of his ex-wife Khloe.

For those unversed, Lamar and Khloe officially ended their marriage in 2016.