Royal family accused of using Prince Andrew’s daughters to project family unity

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie feel the members of the Royal family use them to project family unity but things are different behind the scenes, a new report has claimed.



According to a new report, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters are struggling to support the Royal family while also forging their own paths.

This comes amid the “disgraced” Duke of York’s feud with King Charles over his residence at the Royal Lodge as Andrew refuses to leave despite the monarch cutting off his financial assistance.

The report published by The Express has revealed that the sisters have received an invitation to join the Royals at Sandringham, but Andrew has still not gotten one.

Speaking on the matter, the source said, "Beatrice and Eugenie always feel like they're walking a fine line. It's a difficult balancing act to manage because they want to support the Royal Family despite not being working royals."

"The girls also want to forge their own lives and relationships with friends and family without feeling like they're under some sort of control,” they added.

"There is a feeling that the Royal Family likes to use them (Beatrice and Eugenie) to portray a sense of unity to the public but it's a different story behind the scenes.

"It's a constant push and pull scenario for them which is becoming more and more difficult as time goes on."