JoJo Siwa parts ways with Dakayla Wilson after just three months

JoJo Siwa parts ways with girlfriend Dakayla Wilson after just three months

JoJo Siwa has called it quits with her girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson, after just three months together.

Speaking to People at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards, the 21-year-old singer confirmed his breakup with Dakayla.

"We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl," said JoJo. “And I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she's got her family that she's spent the holidays with.”

"I'm happy for her that she has (them),” she added.

Another source told Us Weekly that the two “still care about one another and wish each other the best despite their breakup.”

For those who were unaware, Jojo confirmed her romance with Dakayla in August after sharing a clip of herself online telling a studio dance class that she had a girlfriend.

"Cats outta the bag," the Karma hitmaker captioned the video with Dakayla tagged.

She then posted a snap of herself and Dakayla outside holding hands." Perfect day," JoJo wrote in the caption.