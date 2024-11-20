Diddy gets affirmative response ahead of his upcoming third hearing

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently jailed at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Center, recently received a victory in ongoing-issues raised in court involving the prosecutors in the rapper’s case.

As reported by PEOPLE, a federal judge Arun Subramanian during the hearing ruled that evidence secured during a sweep of the rapper’s jail cell would not be considered as evidence against him.

Moreover, the judge also ruled that the prosecution “will need to destroy its copies of the 19 pages of notes obtained after the sweep”.

The recent hearing, which was held on Tuesday, on November 19, was called after prosecutors made accusations on Monday that the music mogul’s attorney-client privilege had been violated when items were seized from his cell during a Bureau of Prisons sweep.

However, the mogul's attorney called the sweep an "outrageous government conduct" and a "due process violation."

The defense further claimed that the seizure included notes Diddy had written to his lawyers concerning defense strategies.

Prosecutors, on other hand, argued that most of the items taken during the sweep were unrelated to the case and did not target specific inmates and were not legally privileged.

The 55-year-old rapper has been charged with s** trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Bad Boy Records founder, whose third bail hearing is currently scheduled for Friday, November 22, 2024, has so far been denied bail twice, by two different judges.

Moreover, the music mogul could face life in prison if found guilty in a trial set to start on May 5, 2025.