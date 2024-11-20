 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Kate Middleton misses major event in decade

Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla but Kate Middleton was notably absent from the annual event

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Kate Middleton misses major event in decade
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Kate Middleton misses major event in decade

Buckingham Palace has released photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William as the royals hosted the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton missed the major event in a decade.

The palace shared the photos saying, “Last night The King, The Queen and The Prince of Wales welcomed guests from the Diplomatic community to Buckingham Palace for the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception.

“There are more than 170 High Commissioners and Ambassadors based in London at any given time, and each one has an Audience with The King shortly after taking up his or her role.”

Prince William joined King Charles and Camilla for the reception, but Kate Middleton was notably absent from the annual event.

Meanwhile, the future queen also released a statement after missing the reception in a decade.

She tweeted, “On World Children’s Day The Royal Foundation Centre for @EarlyChildhood highlights the vital importance of the first five years of a child’s life and how supporting social and emotional development can make us happier, healthier adults.”

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Kate Middleton misses major event in decade


Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William
Cher's bold words on 'Today' show send fans into frenzy
Cher's bold words on 'Today' show send fans into frenzy
Queen Camilla's friend hits back at Prince Harry over memoir claims video
Queen Camilla's friend hits back at Prince Harry over memoir claims
Jennifer Lopez and her bodyguard's growing intimacy raises eyebrows
Jennifer Lopez and her bodyguard's growing intimacy raises eyebrows
Kate Middleton prioritizes health over Royal duties as she misses major event
Kate Middleton prioritizes health over Royal duties as she misses major event
Cody Simpson drops bombshell career move
Cody Simpson drops bombshell career move
Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold
Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold
Barry Keoghan reacts to 'The Joker' series rumours
Barry Keoghan reacts to 'The Joker' series rumours