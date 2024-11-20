Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Kate Middleton misses major event in decade

Buckingham Palace has released photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William as the royals hosted the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton missed the major event in a decade.

The palace shared the photos saying, “Last night The King, The Queen and The Prince of Wales welcomed guests from the Diplomatic community to Buckingham Palace for the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception.

“There are more than 170 High Commissioners and Ambassadors based in London at any given time, and each one has an Audience with The King shortly after taking up his or her role.”

Prince William joined King Charles and Camilla for the reception, but Kate Middleton was notably absent from the annual event.

Meanwhile, the future queen also released a statement after missing the reception in a decade.

She tweeted, “On World Children’s Day The Royal Foundation Centre for @EarlyChildhood highlights the vital importance of the first five years of a child’s life and how supporting social and emotional development can make us happier, healthier adults.”



