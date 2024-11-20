Queen Camilla's friend hits back at Prince Harry over memoir claims

Prince Harry landed in trouble after a friend of Queen Camilla bashed him over his remarks in his bombshell memoir, Spare.



In the book, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, portrayed his stepmother in a negative light, accusing her of being "dangerous" and leaking negative stories to the press.

"I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she’d be mean to me. If she’d be like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks. But she wasn’t,” Harry wrote of Camilla.

Hitting back at his claims, Camilla's friend, Petronella Wyatt, said in a new documentary that the Duke’s comments were "incendiary.

She pointed out that Harry's portrayal of Camilla as the "wicked stepmother" has backfired, and that he needs to "move on" from his negative feelings towards her.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother, Wyatt said, "I’m not sure Harry realised how incendiary (Spare) was.”

“The whole country seemed to be taking sides. Harry and Camilla’s positions within the Royal Family have virtually reversed.

“Camilla used to be the hated outcast; now it’s Harry, and Camilla’s seen with affection. He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother."