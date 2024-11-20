 
Geo News

Queen Camilla's friend hits back at Prince Harry over memoir claims

Prince Harry receives criticism as Queen Camilla’s pal claps back at him over his claims in ‘Spare’

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Queen Camilla's friend hits back at Prince Harry over memoir claims

Prince Harry landed in trouble after a friend of Queen Camilla bashed him over his remarks in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

In the book, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, portrayed his stepmother in a negative light, accusing her of being "dangerous" and leaking negative stories to the press.

"I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she’d be mean to me. If she’d be like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks. But she wasn’t,” Harry wrote of Camilla.

Hitting back at his claims, Camilla's friend, Petronella Wyatt, said in a new documentary that the Duke’s comments were "incendiary.

She pointed out that Harry's portrayal of Camilla as the "wicked stepmother" has backfired, and that he needs to "move on" from his negative feelings towards her.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother, Wyatt said, "I’m not sure Harry realised how incendiary (Spare) was.”

“The whole country seemed to be taking sides. Harry and Camilla’s positions within the Royal Family have virtually reversed.

“Camilla used to be the hated outcast; now it’s Harry, and Camilla’s seen with affection. He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother."

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William
Cher's bold words on 'Today' show send fans into frenzy
Cher's bold words on 'Today' show send fans into frenzy
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Kate Middleton misses major event in decade
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Kate Middleton misses major event in decade
Jennifer Lopez and her bodyguard's growing intimacy raises eyebrows
Jennifer Lopez and her bodyguard's growing intimacy raises eyebrows
Kate Middleton prioritizes health over Royal duties as she misses major event
Kate Middleton prioritizes health over Royal duties as she misses major event
Cody Simpson drops bombshell career move
Cody Simpson drops bombshell career move
Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold
Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold
Barry Keoghan reacts to 'The Joker' series rumours
Barry Keoghan reacts to 'The Joker' series rumours