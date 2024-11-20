Ariana Grande calls working on ‘Wicked' 'the privilege of a lifetime'

Ariana Grande recently talked about appearing in Wicked, a film adaptation of the Broadway smash.

The singer-actress in an interview told BBC said that Wicked was one the first show Grande watched as a child.

According to the 31-actress, appearing in the movie adaptation "feels like a homecoming."

The Florida-born actress further explained, "This music has always brought such comfort and now being able to spend time with it and be trusted with it is the privilege of a lifetime".

The actress, who plays the role of witch named Glinda in the forthcoming movie, also talked about her costar Cynthia Erivo.

While shedding light on her bond with Erivo, Grande said, "From the moment we were cast, Cynthia invited me over.”

She continued, “We hung out for five hours and we laughed and we cried and got to know each other.”

In the movie, Grande and Erivo's characters begin in the Oz universe as university students.

The duo later become enemies as Glinda, played by Grande, the Good Witch and Elphaba, played by Erivo the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 22, 2024. The sequel, Wicked Part Two, is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.