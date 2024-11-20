Kate Middleton picking fighs with Prince William over Prince Harry

The fight Kate Middleton has had with her husband for Prince Harry’s sake has sparked some woes and insiders have just gotten candid about it all.

Insight into the whole thing has been shared by an insider source that had a very candid chat with Closer magazine.

That insider started by saying that “Kate doesn’t want to upset William by continuing to push him to make peace with Harry.”

Even though “It made her sad William and Harry didn’t interact at the funeral. She’s gone through moments of feeling frustrated with her husband, but most of all she’s worried about him being full of anger.”

“There’s really no one better Kate could talk to about the situation than Charles.”

What makes it easier is the fact that, “They’ve developed such a close rapport. Her and Charles have been through everything together, they’re like father and daughter at this point and he too is back and forth about what to do with the Harry situation. Especially as it’s Harry’s 40th birthday next week.”

As of right now, “they’re sitting down, working out an action plan and once again trying to see if they come up with a compromise in the interest of peace. But it’s not easy and certainly not the kind of stress she needs on her plate right now.”