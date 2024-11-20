Travis Kelce scared of Taylor Swift's fandom

Travis Kelce has been scared of Taylor Swift’s fandom, so much so that he’s feeling the pressure now that its time to pick out an engagement ring.

This claim has been made by an inside source, who recently sat with Star magazine.

The insider began the conversation itself by noting how different this year was for the footballer, financially speaking.

According to the source, “Travis pulled in more money this year than ever.”

And so with marriage on his mind, “He’s looking to spend upwards of $9 million on the ring.”

“No doubt it’s going to be massive,” the insider even noted at one point in the conversation.

After all, “He knows it will be picked apart by the world, so there’s added pressure.”

Plus, “Travis just wants it to be perfect. And worthy of making it into one of Taylor’s love songs,” the same source also highlighted before singing off.

For those unversed, many outlets have been branding Travis and Taylor ‘endgame’, especially considering the relationship she’s portraying with the rest of the Kelces’.