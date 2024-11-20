Dua Lipa excites music lovers with special update

Dua Lipa has dropped an exciting news for fans as she finally announced the release date of her first ever live album.

The New Rules singer took to Instagram to announce that that she will be releasing a very “special” album titled Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall next month.

The 29-year-old singer posted a carousel of pictures from behind-the-scene and wrote, “It’s official. Live from The Royal Albert Hall, the album, December 6.”

She continued, “Hearing my songs and performing them in this form for the first time was the most special experience, and now they’re yours, pre-order now !!!”

Before concluding, the singer wrote, “@itv broadcast will be live 8th December and @CBStv on 15th December for the full experienceeee.”

According to the post, Dua’s upcoming album was recorded live at The Royal Albert Hall in London, which is one of the world’s most famous and iconic venues.

Moreover, it was also announced that Elton John will be a part of the repertoire. He’ll most likely perform Cold Heart live.

Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall will be released on December 6, 2024.