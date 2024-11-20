 
Geo News

Dua Lipa excites music lovers with special update

Dua Lipa won this year’s Trevor Project’s Mental Health Champion of the Year

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Dua Lipa excites music lovers with special update
Dua Lipa excites music lovers with special update

Dua Lipa has dropped an exciting news for fans as she finally announced the release date of her first ever live album.

The New Rules singer took to Instagram to announce that that she will be releasing a very “special” album titled Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall next month.

The 29-year-old singer posted a carousel of pictures from behind-the-scene and wrote, “It’s official. Live from The Royal Albert Hall, the album, December 6.”

She continued, “Hearing my songs and performing them in this form for the first time was the most special experience, and now they’re yours, pre-order now !!!”

Before concluding, the singer wrote, “@itv broadcast will be live 8th December and @CBStv on 15th December for the full experienceeee.”

Dua Lipa won this year’s Trevor Project’s Mental Health Champion of the Year

According to the post, Dua’s upcoming album was recorded live at The Royal Albert Hall in London, which is one of the world’s most famous and iconic venues.

Moreover, it was also announced that Elton John will be a part of the repertoire. He’ll most likely perform Cold Heart live.

Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall will be released on December 6, 2024.

Harry Styles' 'sixth sense' made him reconcile with late Liam Payne
Harry Styles' 'sixth sense' made him reconcile with late Liam Payne
Ralph Macchio gets honest about 'Cobra Kai' ending
Ralph Macchio gets honest about 'Cobra Kai' ending
King Charles exposes his gruesome side effects from chemotherapy
King Charles exposes his gruesome side effects from chemotherapy
Kevin Fiege shares major update on 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' filming
Kevin Fiege shares major update on 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' filming
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador settles facelift lawsuit
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador settles facelift lawsuit
Justin Timberlake gives fresh sneak peek ahead of Knoxville concert
Justin Timberlake gives fresh sneak peek ahead of Knoxville concert
Britney Spears never lost 'hope' of 'reconciliation' with sons
Britney Spears never lost 'hope' of 'reconciliation' with sons
Travis Kelce scared of Taylor Swift's fandom
Travis Kelce scared of Taylor Swift's fandom