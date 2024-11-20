Daniel Craig shares raw thoughts on Chappell Roan's critique of fan behavior

Daniel Craig has shared clear stance on Chappell Roan's opinion on fan behavior

Daniel Craig has spoken out in favor of singer Chappell Roan after she faced backlash for her statement regarding fan behavior and fame.

Craig hailed Chappell for her “guts” to be honest about how fame affects life.

“I really admire the guts to say those things,” Craig told The New York Times in a new interview.

“Celebrity kills you,” the Queer star remarked.

“Really, it’s a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you’ve got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face because it’s so easy to be tempted.”

The Skyfall actor noted that Hollywood is now more about branding than art.

“Generating and maintaining that brand is about how much exposure you have,” he explained.

He was then asked if he has ever felt pressure to do branding, he replied: “Am I a brand? You have to do social media, and I can’t do that. I even regret emails I send.”

Meanwhile, Chappell shot to fame after her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released last year.

The Hot To Go hitmaker faced significant backlash online after she called out fans for “predatory” behavior in August.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous,” Chappell said in a TikTok video.

“I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean I want it. It doesn’t mean that I like it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig’s new movie Queer, where he plays a gay man, will hit theaters on February 13, 2025.