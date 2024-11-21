 
Adele's worst nightmare to come true affecting her career: Source

Insider shared rare details about Adele's agonizing infection which could affect her voice in the long run

November 21, 2024

Photo: Adele’s worst nightmare to come true affecting her career: Source
Adele is reportedly suffering from an agonizing ear infection.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the songstress may lose her voice if her ear infections spreads to her throat.

"This is Adele's worst nightmare,” an insider tipped.

The source went on to add, “Her multi-octave voice is everything to her, so this infection can affect her entire career."

This report comes after the 36-year-old singer made a surprising confession with her fans during her Weekends with Adele concert series this weekend, per The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column.

“In two weeks, I am retiring. This is the end. It’s the 100th and final show the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Adele told the concert goers and added, “And that’s the last one.”

She went on to claim that she is "looking forward to having loads of spare time to love" on her kid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the songbird shares a son named Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki and is planning another with beau Rich Paul. 

