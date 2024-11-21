Photo: Nicole Kidman working quietly on secret reunion: Report

Nicole Kidman is reportedly planning a reunion with her estranged kids, whom she adopted with former husband Tom Cruise.

A new report by RadarOnline.com established that the actress’ daughters Bella Cruise and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban are helping her with the arrangements.

"It's an open secret that Nicole has been quietly working behind the scenes towards this for a very long time,” a source recently spilled the beans on the family’s internal matters.

They went on to note that it is not the first time when Nicole tried to initiate a reunion as "she was trying to put together a plan last year for get-together in the U.K..”

“But it didn't work out,” the insider continued.

Speaking of the Eyes Wide Shut alum’s daughters, the source shared, "To have Bella and Sunday take the baton and put this in motion is a dream come and she couldn't be prouder of them," after which they resigned from the chat.

For those unversed, Nicole Kidman shares daughter Rose with current husband Keith Urban while she shares Bella with Tom Cruise.