Nicole Kidman makes bold statement about intimacy: 'Who we are'

Nicole Kidman weighed on the theme of upcoming movie, 'Babygirl'

November 21, 2024

Nicole Kidman dished juicy details about her thoughts on the theme of the upcoming movie.

As fans will be aware, the Eyes Wide Shut alum stars as a lead actress in the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, slated to hit the theatres on 25th December 2025.

In the latest December issue of GQ Magazine, Nicole got candid about the major theme of the movie and made raunchy shots in this flick.

“I’m not a huge fan of massive blanket statements,” she began. Nicole went on to explain, “No, you’re not gonna wanna sit there and see s** that’s exploitative.”

“It’s gotta be looked at and dissected and it’s consent and there’s all those things around that,” the former wife of Tom Cruise added.

Nonetheless, before starting a new topic, she remarked, “But we are human, and it is a huge part of who we are.”

During the same chat, Nicole shared that the flick’s director, Halina Reign, wrote this movie as a letter to herself.

“I’m extremely confused and ashamed about my sexuality and about my body, and especially growing older, it’s not going away,” she quoted Halina. 

