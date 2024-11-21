 
Sofia Vergara feeling sad after latest heartbreak: Source

Sofia Vergara became enamoured with Dr. Justin Saliman after Joe Manganiello divorce

Web Desk
November 21, 2024

Sofia Vergara and beau Justin Saliman have reportedly called it quits.

The shocking news was confirmed by a RadarOnline.com insider who claimed that "it's sad for Sofía because she really thought Justin was different.”

“She said he was everything she was looking for that she hadn't found in other relationships,” the source added.

Nonetheless, the spy concluded, “But it ultimately didn't work out" between the two and now Sofia is being branded as “impossible to date” by the industry.

For those unversed, Sofia confirmed her romance with the medical practitioner last August after divorcing former husband Joe Manganiello.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the 52-year-old actress revealed, "I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me."

The Bent actress even added that she enjoys spending time with Dr. Justin, who was previously taken to be “Mr. Right” for her, "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for AGT. I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, all of them!"

For those unversed, Sofia began dating Dr. Justin after announcing her split with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023.

