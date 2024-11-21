Goldie Hawn gushes over being grandma of 8 grandkids

Goldie Hawn is loving her role as a grandmother of eight grandkids

In a recent chat on Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the 78-year-old actress reflected on her journey from a mother of four to a grandma of eight.

It is pertinent to mention that Hawn shares two kids, Kate Hudson, and Oliver Hudson, with ex-husband Bill Hudson and son Wyatt Russell with Kurt Russell.

She is also stepmom to Boston Russell, who is Kurt Russel and his ex-wife's son.

“When Ryder was born, Kate’s first, I still had a kid at home,” she said referring to her first grandchild Ryder's birth in 2004 and son Ryder who was in his teens at the time

When asked if she had changed after taking on the role of grandmother, she replied, "I don’t think I’ve changed at all."

"Being a go-go grandmother, I love it," she noted.

The Private Benjamin actress went on to say, "It’s an unbelievable weave that starts to happen when your children start to have children. But they’re the parents."

"And what one has to be careful is that we don’t want to be a horn that’s always saying, 'Why’d you do that?' and, 'They should do this,' and whatever. So Kurt and I give them full autonomy," she gushed

However, Hawn confessed she would miss being a mom.

"I will say, I miss being a mother," Hawn added.