Brad Pitt finds ulterior ‘motive' as Angelina Jolie drags son Knox in drama

Brad Pitt is seemingly raising eyebrows as Angelina Jolie brings their son, Knox, for an evening out.



The actor, who is in the middle of a breakup with his ex-wife Jolie, believes Knox was brought to the 2024 Governor Awards to ‘push his buttons.’

A source tells Page Six: “Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,”

“So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.”

Meanwhile, an insider close to Jolie reveals: “Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” the insider explained.

“He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there.”

The source added: “She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”