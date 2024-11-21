How Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘double over laughing'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are able to drive each other into splits even after a decade of their wedding.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are although responsible adults, they are still able to keep each other on their toes.

Royal author Christopher Anderson told Fox News Digital: "William once described Kate's sense of humour as 'naughty' and his own as 'dirty', and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together. They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing."

Back in 2010, Prince William told Tom Bradby: "We obviously met at university - at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and had a really good time.

"She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and things happened,” he noted.