 
Geo News

How Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘double over laughing'

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘naughty’ sense of humour helps sustain spark in their marriage, says expert

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton are able to drive each other into splits even after a decade of their wedding.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are although responsible adults, they are still able to keep each other on their toes.

Royal author Christopher Anderson told Fox News Digital: "William once described Kate's sense of humour as 'naughty' and his own as 'dirty', and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together. They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing."

Back in 2010, Prince William told Tom Bradby: "We obviously met at university - at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and had a really good time.

"She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and things happened,” he noted.

Brad Pitt finds ulterior ‘motive' as Angelina Jolie drags son Knox in drama video
Brad Pitt finds ulterior ‘motive' as Angelina Jolie drags son Knox in drama
Lala Kent teases plans to have another baby after welcoming Sosa
Lala Kent teases plans to have another baby after welcoming Sosa
J. Cole on Kanye West: 'He's my favourite'
J. Cole on Kanye West: 'He's my favourite'
Prince Andrew cries for ‘status' as Royal Lodge slips out of hand video
Prince Andrew cries for ‘status' as Royal Lodge slips out of hand
Nicole Kidman makes bold statement about intimacy: 'Who we are'
Nicole Kidman makes bold statement about intimacy: 'Who we are'
Jennifer Aniston eyes dogs as new customers
Jennifer Aniston eyes dogs as new customers
Cheryl bids farewell at ex-Liam Payne's funeral
Cheryl bids farewell at ex-Liam Payne's funeral
Sofia Vergara feeling sad after latest heartbreak: Source
Sofia Vergara feeling sad after latest heartbreak: Source