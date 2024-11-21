Kylie Jenner recreates sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting clip

Kylie Jenner recreates sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting scene

Kylie Jenner recreated her older sister Kendall Jenner's viral way of cutting a cucumber.

The 27-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the launch of her clothing brand 'khy's holiday collection with a funny twist.

In the fun video, Kylie mimicked Kendall's infamous cucumber-cutting moment occured in season one episode seven of The Kardashians.

Kylie wore a black sequin tube top with matching shorts of her brand as she was copying Kendal's awkward way of cutting.

She set the clip with the audio from the episode and lip-synced to it.

"New @khy holiday just dropped on khy.com," the makeup mogul captioned the post with a black heart and cucumber emoji.

The viral moment occurred back in 2022 when Kris Jenner paid a visit to Kendall and made her a snack that included cucumbers.

Even though Kris offered to call a chef for her help but Kendal refused and started cutting the vegetable saying, "I'm making it myself. Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it's pretty easy."

The clip of Kendall awkwardly slicing cucumber with her non-dominant hand crossing over the dominant hand with which she was holding the half-cut veggie circulated all over the internet at the time.